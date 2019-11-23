Clara Bradley, a representative of the Western Hills High School dance team, was crowned Miss WHHS 2019 on Saturday.
The first runner-up was Malia Scott and the second runner-up was Jiana Mangliemot.
This was the 40th year of the school pageant.
