From left to right, second runner-up Jiana Mangliemot, first runner-up Malia Scott and Miss WHHS 2019 Clara Bradley. (Photo by McKenna Horsley)

Clara Bradley, a representative of the Western Hills High School dance team, was crowned Miss WHHS 2019 on Saturday. 

The first runner-up was Malia Scott and the second runner-up was Jiana Mangliemot. 

This was the 40th year of the school pageant. 

