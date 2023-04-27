JPEG KSUConChoirGroup23.jpeg

Scholarship recipient: DiChena Brown, second from left, received the Frankfort Arts Foundation Dr. Leon Richard Memorial Scholarship at Kentucky State University's Concert Choir concert on April 23. Brown is a KSU sophomore and KSU Concert Choir member. To Brown's left is John Martin, choir accompanist, and on the right are Damon Debose, KSU Concert Choir Director, and John J. Avent, CPA, treasurer, Frankfort Arts Foundation. (Photo submitted)

