052821.WHSchollys-Caldwell-Graves_ly.jpg

Western Hills seniors Jack Caldwell, left, and Carson Graves, right, were presented the Casey Sparrow "I Got This" Memorial Scholarship by Sparrow's wife, Lisa Sparrow. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription