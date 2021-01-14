Dani Adams.jpg

Dani Adams, a 2007 graduate of Western Hills High School, 2011 graduate of Kentucky State University and former Westridge Elementary School teacher, is currently teaching at Green Magnet Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she has been named Teacher of the Year. Adams also previously taught at Painted Stone Elementary School in Shelby County. (Photo submitted)

