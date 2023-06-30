Dolly Frost Beta club.jpg

Dolly Frost, a student at Second Street School and dancer at Kentucky Dance Academy, placed first in the performing arts solo, duo and trio division at the National Beta Convention in Louisville on June 22. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription