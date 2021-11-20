112021.Wilkinson Ribbon Cutting_ly.jpg

F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium had a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at its grand opening following extensive renovations. From left are Bobby Driskell, Frankfort Independent Schools chief operating officer; Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd, County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, State Rep. Derrick Graham (D-Frankfort), FIS board members Tasha Jones, Becky Barnes, Jina Greathouse and David Garnett, FIS Superintendent Houston Barber, FIS board member Amelia Berry, Lois and Duncan Wilkinson, daughter-in-law and son of F.D. Wilkinson; FIS Athletics Director Paul Thompson, and Frankfort High Principal Tyler Reed. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

