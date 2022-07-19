072322.Bethany Fields_submitted.jpg

SERVING INTERNSHIP: Bethany Fields, left, is shown with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles. Fields is working as an intern this summer at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Legal Services. Fields, who will be a junior this fall at the University of Kentucky, is majoring in agricultural education and minoring in animal science. She is the daughter of Jon and Teresa Fields of Frankfort. ( Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Communications photo)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription