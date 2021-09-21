092421.FHS Homecoming_ly.jpg

Nyah Bean and Adrian Spencer were crowned homecoming queen and king during halftime of Frankfort High's football game against Bracken County on Sept. 17. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

