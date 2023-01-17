011123.FIS Board Members_Twitter.png

Donna Hecker, left, and Margaret Ann Tillman were sworn in as Frankfort Independent Schools board members at the board's meeting Jan. 9. Hecker and Tillman were elected in November to fill the seats left by Dave Garnett and Tasha Jones, neither of whom ran for reelection. The board also elected a chairperson and vice chairperson at the Jan. 9 meeting. Jina Greathouse was reelected as the board chairperson, and Becky Barnes was elected vice chairperson. (Photo via Twitter)

