122421.Good Shepherd students_submitted.jpg

Good Shepherd Catholic School recently recognized three "Caught Being Kind" students for the month of December. Pictured, from left, are Brendan Barton, Noah Fox and Bennett Edmonds. Each month, teachers who catch students being extra kind give them a special ticket and that ticket goes in a drawing at the end of the month. Three names are chosen from the pot and receive a special prize. These students were given a ticket for the same thing this month, helping out someone in their classroom. (Photo submitted)

