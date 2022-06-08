061122_GracieStaude_submitted.jpg

Gracie Staude, of Frankfort, is presented a student teacher scholarship from Jennie Watkins, field services director and membership liaison for Kentucky Association of Professional Educators. Staude is currently doing her student teaching at West Jessamine Career and Technical Center. She plans to become a high school agriculture teacher and obtain a graduate degree in special education. Staude is a member of Kentucky Association of Agriculture Educators and National Association of Agriculture Educators. (Photo submitted)

