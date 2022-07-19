072322.Jacob Harrod_submitted.jpg

SERVING INTERNSHIP: Jacob Harrod, left, with Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles, is working as an intern this summer at the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of the State Veterinarian. Harrod, who will be a senior this fall at Morehead State University, is pursuing a double major in agriculture business and animal science. He is the son of Jeff and Beth Harrod of Frankfort. (Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Communications photo)

