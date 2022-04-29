042922 FORR Gigi's boxed lunches

Members of Focus on Race Relations (FORR), Gigi's kitchen staff, Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff's Office and community volunteers prepare to deliver hot lunches to teachers in the Franklin County Schools Thursday. FORR raised money to pay for the hot boxed lunches for every teacher in both local school districts. (Photo courtesy of Ed Powe)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription