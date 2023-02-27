Jeremy Varney.jpg

Pfc. Jeremy Varney embraces his son Jayden, a fifth grader at Elkhorn Elementary, after surprising him at school during an assembly. Jeremy is an infantryman in the U.S. Army stationed in Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and is home on leave. Jayden lives in Frankfort with his mom. Also pictured, Jayden's 4-year-old sister, Stella Varney. (Ben Mackin | State Journal) 

