020820_ChamberPresidentsAward_ml.jpg
Buy Now

Amy Nance Snow, of Franklin County Schools, accepts the Frank Sower President's Award at Friday night's annual meeting of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce at the Capital Plaza Hotel. The award was presented by John Sower, son of the award's namesake. Hundreds gathered for Friday's event, which featured remarks from Rocky Adkins, senior adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear. (Meri Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription