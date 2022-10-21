102222.FC Homecoming Queen_ly.jpg

Annabelle Southworth, escorted by Garrett Bourne, was crowned Franklin County's homecoming queen Friday during halftime of Franklin County's football game against Central at Benny Watkins Field. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

