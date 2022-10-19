Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair

Maddie Starkey, of Frankfort, was crowned Miss Teen Kentucky County Fair in Louisville last weekend. Starkey is the daughter of David and Stephanie Starkey and is a freshman at Frankfort High School. Starkey competed against 70 other girls from across the state in interview, onstage introduction and evening gown phases of competition in order to be crowned the winner. She earned her way to the competition by winning the title of Miss Teen Woodford County Fair in June. (Photo submitted)

 JT Marshall

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription