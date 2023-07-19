071923.TFCA Capitol visit_submitted.jpg

Students from The Frankfort Christian Academy visited the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort on May 12. Their trip included a tour of the historic building organized by Rep. Daniel Fister. (R-Versailles). (Photo submitted)

