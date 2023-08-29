PHOTO: Whitaker Bank press box at Benny Watkins Field

Whitaker Bank recently presented Franklin County High School with a check for $4,000 to sponsor the Benny Watkins Field press box. In addition to high school football, the boys and girls soccer teams and the Elkhorn Middle School football team use the field. From left are Kim Richardson, Whitaker Bank; Mary Cardwell, Whitaker Bank; Tracy Spickard, Franklin County High School athletic director; Chris Tracy, FCHS principal; Eddie James, FCHS head football coach; Rodney Williams, Whitaker Bank; Rick Roberts, Whitaker Bank; and Berry Popp, Whitaker Bank. (Photo submitted)

