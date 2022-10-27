Wyatt Wiley.jpeg

Wyatt Wiley, a member of BSA Troop 281 sponsored by the Church of the Ascension, was recently awarded the rank of Eagle during a ceremony at the Providence Baptist Church. Wiley earned 41 merit badges and received four Eagle palms. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and attended Philmont in 2021. For his Eagle Project, he built a beehive for Camp Hope, which took him 113 hours. Wiley is the son of Greg and Lisa Wiley. (Photo submitted)

