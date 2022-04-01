Colonel Daniel Boone Chapter youth contests.jpg

The winners in the Colonel Daniel Boone Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution youth contests were announced recently. Chapter President Patrick Parker, center, poses with The Frankfort Christian Academy student winners, from left, Boy Scout Award winner Taylor Cleland (third statewide); Essay contest winner Elizabeth Roy (chapter winner, state runner-up); Ford Cull (chapter runner-up); and Riley Bell (state finalist). (Photo submitted)

