Capital Day School students take a picture with Hank the Horse. (Photo by Dawn Boyd)

Capital Day School students met Hank the Horse on Wednesday at the school.

Hank is a Kentucky-born rescue horse and an ambassador for the nonprofit, For Hank’s Sake.

Skylar Adi meets Hank the Horse. (Photo by Megan Eggemeier)

Hank the Horse visits Capital Day School — May 24, 2023

