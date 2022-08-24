082722_FCHSAgStudents03_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County High School FFA students Bailey Banks, Nick Hockensmith, Carley Mika, Mallory Gordon, Zoie Anglin, Kaityn Stigers, Stephen Parido and Clayton Ortwein competed at the Kentucky State Fair last week. (Photo submitted)
082722_FCHSAgStudents01_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County High School FFA students Nick Hockensmith, Stephen Parido, Bailey Banks and Clayton Ortwein competed in the Ag Mechanics competition at the Kentucky State Fair last week. Hockensmith won second high individual in the competition. The group placed fourth overall. (Photo submitted)
082722_FCHSAgStudents02_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County High School FFA students Zoie Anglin, Carley Mika, Mallory Gordon and Kaitlyn Stigers competed in the floral design competition at the Kentucky State Fair last week. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription