Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, sixth from left, visits Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock, behind the commissioner, on Tuesday to kick off the commissioner’s 2022 Ag Tag program. They were joined by Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells, third from right, nine FFA members from Franklin County and Western Hills high schools, and four local 4-H club members. Kentucky motorists who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund. Donations to the Ag Tag Fund are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA and the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for youth development and promotional programs. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds donated in Franklin County are returned to support local programming, awards and scholarships in Franklin County. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Communications)
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, left, is joined by Franklin County Court Clerk Jeff Hancock, middle, and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells on Tuesday outside the clerk’s office to kick off the commissioner’s 2022 Ag Tag program. (Photo courtesy of Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Office of Communications)

