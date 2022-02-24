Pi5K logo.png

The Pi Day 5K will take place March 14 at 5:30 p.m. The run will begin at Frankfort High, 328 Shelby St.

It is a fundraiser for Frankfort Leads, a student-focused leadership conference hosted by FHS.

The event will be a 3.14-mile run as well as a one-mile walk through downtown and South Frankfort.

The entry fee is $30, and registration ends March 13 at 11:59 p.m.

To sign up, or for more information, go to https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/LeadsPiDay5k.

