An afterschool mentoring program for local African American and Hispanic male teens will continue for at least the next three years.

City leaders approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kentucky State University for the Frankfort Police Department to assist with “Please Call Me Mister,” which is funded through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Minority Health grant.

“Our Frankfort Police Department has been involved with this program for several years,” City Manager Laura Hagg told the city commission at its May 27 meeting. “Pre-COVID, we generally had about 30 to 40 participants who did participate in this program.”

“Please Call Me Mister” is a youth development program designed for minority males ages 12-17 and is aimed at preventing violence. Community volunteers and college students mentor the teens.

Mentoring project pairs at-risk minority middle schoolers, community leaders

Cousins Justin Cooper, 12, and Gabe Brown, 11, enjoyed dinner with Franklin County Sheriff Pat Melton at the "Please Call Me Mister" youth and family engagement event at Kentucky State University in this 2017 State Journal file photo.

According to the MOU, the police department will provide monthly visits as well as discussion/training sessions for the youth participants, families, staff, volunteers and mentors on a variety of social and criminal justice topics related to police involvement in the community.

“Police come in and work with the kids and build a relationship with them,” Dr. Herman Walston, a K-State professor of childhood development and family relations and the founder and director of KSU’s Promising Youth Center for Excellence, previously told The State Journal. “We try to make them not fearful of police, and we’re still dealing with that.”

He added that officers visit the program regularly, playing basketball and pool with the youth in the program, and they attend all the events of the program.

“The policing component is designed to build relationships among and between program males and their families, the police and the community,” Walston stated.

In addition, program staff, families, adult volunteers and college mentors will be eligible to take part in FPD’s Citizens’ Police Academy.

The youth participants will able to be a part of the Frankfort Police Explorer program to find out what being a police officer is all about. Through the explorer program, teens can learn about the police bike unit, detective work, patrol, organized crime, S.W.A.T. and vice/narcotics.

FPD will also serve as an advocate for “Please Call Me Mister” and make referrals for eligible youth participants.

The MOU is for a term of three years and can be terminated with 30 days’ written notice. The fiscal impact is expected to minimal and mostly limited to work hours for members of FPD.

“(We’re) looking forward to another great opportunity that the City of Frankfort and the police department can collaborate on with Kentucky State University,” Hagg added.

