Question: Want to know how many miles Franklin County Schools’ buses traveled last year? How many apples were served in the district during the first three days of this school year?
That information has been part of the “FCS Unscripted” podcast, which made its debut earlier this month.
“It’s another way for us to connect with the community and our families,” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp said.
The podcast is a weekly feature, and the first one came out on Aug. 8, the day before the district started school. By the end of the week that podcast had 300 downloads.
Each podcast consists of three components — updates and information for the district that week, a fun fact and an interview with a stakeholder.
The second podcast, released Aug. 11, dealt with transportation, maintenance and nutrition. Other topics discussed so far this year have been preschool screenings and football season preparations on Aug. 17, and on Tuesday a podcast was released about weather woes, attendance goals and technology in schools.
Answer: The district’s buses traveled 701,076 miles last year, and 4,554 apples were served the first three days of this school year. Those fun facts were referenced in the first two podcasts.
The podcasts are hosted by Kopp, and they’re available on all formats that carry podcasts. The first four offerings have lasted between 12 and 28 minutes.
“I try to have information about what’s going on in the district that particular week,” Kopp said. “We try to get some interviews done so they’re in the can so to speak, and we can use them when we have something specific to that week come up.”
Students, staff and alumni are among those who will be interviewed, along with the district’s board members.
With a myriad of social media platforms available, why add a podcast?
“Chuck Fletcher (board chair) has said ‘if you’re not telling your story, people won’t know what your story is,’” Kopp said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.