Peyton Popp

Peyton Popp, center, is shown with his parents, Berry L. Popp, left, and Susan M. Popp. Peyton graduated from Centre College last month. (Photo submitted)

DANVILLE — A local student has graduated magna cum laude from Centre College with a bachelor of arts degree in classical studies and creative writing during the commencement ceremony last month.

Peyton Popp, of Versailles, was among 339 who received degrees.

He is a graduate of Woodford County High School and the son of Berry L. Popp and Susan M. Popp of Versailles, and grandson of Bennie and Susan Popp, of Frankfort, and George and Pat Pennington, of Frankfort.  

 

