Kentucky State University is a partner institution in the establishment of an Agriculture Business Innovation Center, which was recently funded by a $1.92 million investment by the USDA.

The Agriculture Business Innovation Center will be located at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and will serve as a technical assistance hub for agriculture-based business development opportunities for minority students in food and agriculture.

Marcus Bernard

