Kentucky State University is a partner institution in the establishment of an Agriculture Business Innovation Center, which was recently funded by a $1.92 million investment by the USDA.
The Agriculture Business Innovation Center will be located at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University and will serve as a technical assistance hub for agriculture-based business development opportunities for minority students in food and agriculture.
Dr. Marcus Bernard, chair of the School of Agriculture, Communities and the Environment, is the point person for Kentucky State’s role in the grant.
“The lack of direct access, engagement and hand-on enterprise training for HBCU students in the food and agricultural industry creates an enormous disadvantage for HBCU students that results in fewer students seeking food and agricultural-based majors, career paths and entrepreneurial opportunities,” Bernard said.
Bernard will be further developing the Agribusiness Professional Development Guest Speaker Series, which he established at Kentucky State in spring 2021. In the coming years, the speaker series will include 10 food and agriculture leaders per semester. These speakers have been and will continue to primarily be industry leaders of color, to encourage minority students in the food and agriculture industries.
A national HBCU-focused food and agriculture industry-based case-study competition will also be established in partnership with MANRRS. MANRRS encourages diversity, education and inclusive programming for women and minorities in food and agriculture.
Both efforts aim to increase experiential learning opportunities for agricultural students of color.
“KSU and MANRRS will provide students with opportunities to engage with leading professionals in the Agribusiness Industry,” Bernard added.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.