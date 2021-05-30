The programs have different lengths, different requirements, but they all have the same goal — to help area youth.

Dr. Herman Walston, a professor of childhood development and family relations at Kentucky State University, is the founder and director of KSU’s Promising Youth Center for Excellence.

The center has been offering programs since 2004, and all of them have been funded by federal grants authored by Walston.

“The parameters are set by the funding agency,” said Walston, who is the principal investigator of programs that fall under the Promising Youth Center for Excellence.

“The last one was specifically for males; other ones have been for males and females.

"Please Call Me Mister is a four-year project for African American and Hispanic males ages 10 to 17. All of the programs are based on advancing the development for youth.”

Each program has its own staff.

The Please Call Me Mister program, which ends Sept. 30, is aimed at preventing violence, and one component has been working with the Frankfort Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police.

“Police come in and work with the kids and build a relationship with them,” Walston said. “We try to make them not fearful of police, and we’re still dealing with that.”

He added that officers visit the program regularly, playing basketball and pool with the youth in the program, and they attend all the events of the program.

“The policing component is designed to build relationships among and between program males and their families, the police and the community,” Walston said.

The Please Call Me Mister program was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Minority Health.

A 4-H program that ended in February was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for African American and Hispanic boys and girls ages 10-17, and its focus was youth development.

Amari Hogan, who will be a freshman at Franklin County this fall, took part in the 4-H program.

“It was something to do, and you’re doing sports and stuff with your mentor,” Amari said. “You get the opportunity to do different stuff and go places.”

Jeremy Peach, a 2017 KSU graduate with a degree in childhood development and family relations, served as Amari’s mentor and continues in that role.

“It’s good to keep that positive relationship,” Peach said. “We go fishing, bowling, out to eat. It’s a good time. We get together about once a week or so.”

The programs strive to find a mentor for each child in a program.

“The best approach is a one-to-one mentor, but we’re also working with group mentoring,” Walston said. “When kids come in after school we have groups working on homework, tutoring, so there’s group mentoring as well as one-on-one mentoring.”

Amari’s brother Ethan Hogan, who just completed his junior year at FCHS, is in the Please Call Me Mister program.

“We get to learn about technology, engineering,” Ethan said. 

Ethan and Amari have been involved in programs at the Promising Youth Center for Excellence since the sixth and third grades, respectively.

“It’s been very positive for our children,” said Patti Hogan, Ethan's and Amari’s mother. “It’s been a positive influence and kept them focused on the right direction.

“They get experiences and positive opportunities.”

“They’re able to see outside what they see in schools, and they go on trips,” said Ethan's and Amari’s father, Adam Hogan.

Cory “CJ” Jones, a nursing student at Eastern Kentucky University, is a graduate of the Promising Youth Center for Excellence programs.

“When I was a kid I was in and out of trouble,” Jones said. “I fought and stuff, but the more I came here it kept me out of things.”

Jones has a business, the Legacy Cr8or clothing line, and would like to be able to use money from the business to help the center.

“Mr. Warith (Majih) was my mentor, and he kept me out of things,” Jones said of the center’s mentor coordinator. “He was like my after-school father. These programs can change things for a lot of kids in trouble. Dr. Walston and Mr. Warith, they’ll find you and put you in a program.”

