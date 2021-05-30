The programs have different lengths, different requirements, but they all have the same goal — to help area youth.
Dr. Herman Walston, a professor of childhood development and family relations at Kentucky State University, is the founder and director of KSU’s Promising Youth Center for Excellence.
The center has been offering programs since 2004, and all of them have been funded by federal grants authored by Walston.
“The parameters are set by the funding agency,” said Walston, who is the principal investigator of programs that fall under the Promising Youth Center for Excellence.
“The last one was specifically for males; other ones have been for males and females.
"Please Call Me Mister is a four-year project for African American and Hispanic males ages 10 to 17. All of the programs are based on advancing the development for youth.”
Each program has its own staff.
The Please Call Me Mister program, which ends Sept. 30, is aimed at preventing violence, and one component has been working with the Frankfort Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Kentucky State Police.
“Police come in and work with the kids and build a relationship with them,” Walston said. “We try to make them not fearful of police, and we’re still dealing with that.”
He added that officers visit the program regularly, playing basketball and pool with the youth in the program, and they attend all the events of the program.
“The policing component is designed to build relationships among and between program males and their families, the police and the community,” Walston said.
The Please Call Me Mister program was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Minority Health.
A 4-H program that ended in February was funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for African American and Hispanic boys and girls ages 10-17, and its focus was youth development.
Amari Hogan, who will be a freshman at Franklin County this fall, took part in the 4-H program.
“It was something to do, and you’re doing sports and stuff with your mentor,” Amari said. “You get the opportunity to do different stuff and go places.”
Jeremy Peach, a 2017 KSU graduate with a degree in childhood development and family relations, served as Amari’s mentor and continues in that role.
“It’s good to keep that positive relationship,” Peach said. “We go fishing, bowling, out to eat. It’s a good time. We get together about once a week or so.”
The programs strive to find a mentor for each child in a program.
“The best approach is a one-to-one mentor, but we’re also working with group mentoring,” Walston said. “When kids come in after school we have groups working on homework, tutoring, so there’s group mentoring as well as one-on-one mentoring.”
Amari’s brother Ethan Hogan, who just completed his junior year at FCHS, is in the Please Call Me Mister program.
“We get to learn about technology, engineering,” Ethan said.
Ethan and Amari have been involved in programs at the Promising Youth Center for Excellence since the sixth and third grades, respectively.
“It’s been very positive for our children,” said Patti Hogan, Ethan's and Amari’s mother. “It’s been a positive influence and kept them focused on the right direction.
“They get experiences and positive opportunities.”
“They’re able to see outside what they see in schools, and they go on trips,” said Ethan's and Amari’s father, Adam Hogan.
Cory “CJ” Jones, a nursing student at Eastern Kentucky University, is a graduate of the Promising Youth Center for Excellence programs.
“When I was a kid I was in and out of trouble,” Jones said. “I fought and stuff, but the more I came here it kept me out of things.”
Jones has a business, the Legacy Cr8or clothing line, and would like to be able to use money from the business to help the center.
“Mr. Warith (Majih) was my mentor, and he kept me out of things,” Jones said of the center’s mentor coordinator. “He was like my after-school father. These programs can change things for a lot of kids in trouble. Dr. Walston and Mr. Warith, they’ll find you and put you in a program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.