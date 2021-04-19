Project Graduation, a celebration for the graduating classes at Franklin County and Western Hills high schools, is in need of donations to make this year’s event a success.

Fundraising has gotten off to a slow start, but there is still time to make a tax-deductible monetary donation. The deadline is Friday, April 30.

Checks should be made payable to Project Graduation WHHS-FCHS and can be mailed to FCHS at 1100 E. Main St., Frankfort, KY 40601, attention Project Graduation.

Contributions of goods, services or gift certificates are also needed. 

Due to the coronavirus pandemic Project Graduation 2021 will be a virtual program.

For more information, contact Project Graduation  coordinators Dawn Welch (dawnhwelch@gmail.com) or Meg Quarles (megquarles@hotmail.com

