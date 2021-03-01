The Franklin County Schools Board of Education heard Monday about enrollment projections for the 2021-22 school year and what that could mean for certified staff.
The district is looking at a lower enrollment, and with that, the loss of seven positions.
Certified staff includes teachers, principals, assistant principals, academic deans of students, behavior interventionists, guidance counselors and media specialists.
“When we projected last year, we projected at a total of 6,197 (students),” FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp told the board. “We’re projecting for next year at 6,045. Frankly, with those numbers, we’re being as realistic as we possibly can and knowing you can always look to add as you move on.”
Kopp said in a phone interview Monday that the district has a student-teacher allocation of 22.5 students to one teacher in grades 6-8, 22.25-to-1 for grades K-3, 23-to-1 for grades 4-5, and 23.5-to-1 for grades 9-12.
The state mandates a minimum basic allocation of 31-to-1.
“As we know, with this pandemic this year, we’ve had a number of students who have enrolled in home school or have enrolled in private schools that were maybe offering some in-person instruction, and even in some other school districts like Scott County and Harrison County and some of those things,” Kopp said.
FCS has been in virtual instruction most of the school year because of COVID-19.
“Overall what we’re predicting is a difference of 152 students," Kopp said. "We know as we’re looking at the actual enrolled, we know that number will increase over the next few months, but for right now that’s what we are projecting.”
Bridgeport Elementary and Elkhorn Middle would have the biggest losses with 2.5 positions at each school. Franklin County would have the biggest gain with three positions.
Western Hills and Peaks Mill would each gain one-half a position, Bondurant would stay the same with Hearn losing two positions, the Early Learning Village losing 1.5, Collins Lane and Westridge each losing one, and Elkhorn Elementary losing one-half a position.
Board member BeLinda Henson voiced concern over the staff allocations.
“Some of these cuts are devastating for the schools,” she said. “What happens if we just stay as it is? For some of these elementary schools, that’s a kick in the gut for them.”
Kopp said if the board wanted to do the allocations in a different way, it would have to change the policy.
“I agree 100%,” he said about the effect. “In my discussion with principals, like for instance Bridgeport losing 2.5 positions, this next month we need to make as many phone calls as we can, finding these students.
“This is a simple calculation according to policy, and we’re down seven certified staffing positions across the district. That’s always a challenge for schools. What we’ll do over the next month is we will, in some of these areas where we lost positions, we will hunt for students.
“Maybe they’ve gone to homeschool, and we’ll make some phone calls, we’ll do everything we can to get some of these students back that maybe could adjust those numbers in a more positive direction.”
Kopp added this is an issue across the state.
“This is a problem in every single district this year,” he said. “A lot of kids, for different reasons, enrolled in different schools, and there’s a real good chance they’re coming back next year. I really think we get a vast majority of these kiddos back.”
The board approved the staffing allocations with Henson casting a dissenting vote.
“I’m going to stand up for the principals on this,” she said when stating her opposition.
Kopp said after the board's approval, principals would take the staff allocations to their school-based decision making councils, which would formulate a plan for the changes.
In other action Monday, the board:
• Approved the 2021-2022 school calendar. Classes will begin for students on Aug. 12, and the last day of class will be May 25. Fall break will be Oct. 4-8, winter break will be Dec. 20-Jan. 3, and spring break will be April 4-8.
• Approved the donation of $5,000 from the McConnell Foundation to the Don Sturgeon Memorial Fund at Franklin County High School to support student-athletes. Donations valued at over $1,000 must be approved by the board.
• Approved a donation of $9,556.28 from the Franklin County Quarterback Club to the FCHS weight room.
• Approved the space behind the residence at 124 Seminole Trail to be used as a garden, contingent on regular maintenance by the residents.
• Approved the Western Hills cheerleading team’s booster club external account.
• Approved the Western Hills field house pay app and BG4 and paid invoices of $9,937.79 to Olympic Construction and $5,378.28 to RossTarrant Architects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.