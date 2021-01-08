The Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA) is offering a $500 scholarship and photo shoot to one of the state’s public or private high school juniors.
“The ‘Promote Your School’ scholarship contest gives students an opportunity to inspire others and showcase the true value of education in their community,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “In addition to receiving scholarship money, the winner will also get to see themselves and their classmates featured in KHEAA publications that are distributed to all the high schools across in the commonwealth.”
Schools must participate in the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship program for students to be eligible to enter.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must submit an essay — no longer than 200 words — on how they will inspire others to do better or how education makes a community stronger.
The essay should not identify the student by race, gender, religion or other manner. Essays in excess of 200 words or ones that include identifying information will be disqualified.
The essay topic must be clearly indicated at the top of the page. The student’s name, address and high school must be listed at the bottom of the essay. The student must be a high school junior during the 2021–2022 school year. For contest details, visit kheaa.com/website/contest/intro.
Photos from the winning school will be used in KHEAA publications and on KHEAA websites.
To enter, mail your essay to KHEAA Publications, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602. You may also email your essay to publications@kheaa.com. The winner will be chosen by a committee of KHEAA employees. The deadline for submissions is May 31, 2021.
The scholarship funds will be sent to the winner’s school when he or she enters college as a freshman.
Students from high schools that have been featured in the past five years — Bullitt East, Warren East, Paducah St. Mary, Logan County and Daviess County — are not eligible to enter this year’s contest.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.
