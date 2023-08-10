Fall, which will soon be upon us, is the perfect time to grab a book, cuddle up on a sofa or in your favorite chair with a cup of tea or coffee and get lost in a new story.

The Paul Sawyier Public Library always wants to play a part in the discovery of new stories, and on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. it will host the 14th annual Gathering of Authors.

GofA_webbannernoclick.jpg

