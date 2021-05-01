TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Frankfort student has been inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society at the University of Alabama.

Abby Quammen was inducted into the honor society during the university's virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9.

The Omicron Delta Kappa Society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character. Membership in ODK is a mark of the highest distinction and honor.

The purpose of Omicron Delta Kappa is to recognize those students who have attained high standards in collegiate activities, to inspire others to strive for similar attainments, and to bring together students in all areas of college life: scholarship; athletics; campus or community service; social and religious activities; campus government; journalism, speech and mass media; and creative and performing arts.

