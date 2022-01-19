Alabama logo.png

Abigail Quammen, of Frankfort, was named to the University of Alabama Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester.

Students named to the Dean's List have a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students. 

