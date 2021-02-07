Alabama.jpg

A Frankfort student has been named to the University of Alabama Dean's List.

Abigail Hudson Quammen earned the honor for the fall 2020 semester.

To qualify for the Dean's List students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription