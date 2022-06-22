Alabama logo.png

Abigail Quammen, of Frankfort, received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Alabama during the school’s spring commencement ceremonies.

Quammen was also named to the President's List at the University of Alabama for Spring Semester 2022.

Students named to the President's List have an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).

