A Franklin County High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 4-9.

Cheerleading team member Belle Quarles will participate for Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription