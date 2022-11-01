A Franklin County High School cheerleader will represent Varsity Spirit in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Dec. 4-9.
Cheerleading team member Belle Quarles will participate for Varsity Spirit, the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.
Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are based on superior cheerleading or dance skills as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE). Franklin County High School's cheerleading team attended UCA camp at the University of Kentucky on July 15-18 where Belle Quarles was selected as an All-American. Only the top 12% of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in a performance of this caliber.
“We are thrilled that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events in Honolulu,” said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. “We are honored to provide them a one-of-a-kind opportunity, where they will meet and connect with cheerleaders and dancers from across the country, as well as be a part of a meaningful parade experience that represents our nation’s history.”
Quarles will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance prior to the opening ceremony of the parade, and then be a part of the parade before thousands of fans lining the streets of Waikiki Beach. This trip marks the 81st Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The parade theme is "remembering the past and celebrating our future." We honor our veterans and their families while recognizing that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.
Besides being able to perform for true national heroes, athletes will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a memorable trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial and the USS Missouri Battleship.
“It is such a privilege to be able to represent Franklin County High School and the Commonwealth of Kentucky at this year’s Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade where we will honor those brave souls who lost their lives at Pearl Harbor including 51 service men from Kentucky,” Quarles added.
