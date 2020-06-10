Two Franklin County High School graduates were awarded $1,000 Friends of the Paul Sawyier Public Library scholarships recently.
Sanjana Rahman and Abraham Alhamdani were selected on the basis of academic records, community service and an essay demonstrating an understanding of the role of the library in our community.
Rahman will be attending the University of Kentucky with plans to major in psychology on the pre-med track.
“An issue I feel really passionate about is mental health in the South Asian community and how it is still such a taboo subject,” she said.
Alhamdani also plans to attend the University of Kentucky. His area of interest is neuroscience and medicine with plans to become a neurophysiologist.
“I want to discover as much as I can about the human brain and its mysteries,” he explained.
Funding for the scholarship is generated by the sale of donated books to the Friends’ bookstore located in the library. The scholarship was created to promote the local library and assist students as they continue their education. Applicants were from public, private and homeschooled students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.