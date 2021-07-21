Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned as president of Kentucky State University amid financial concerns during a special called meeting Tuesday of the KSU Board of Regents.
Brown’s resignation was effective immediately.
The board accepted Brown’s resignation and named Clara Ross Stamps, senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, as acting president. Stamps has also been the university’s official spokesperson.
Brown, who began his tenure at Kentucky State in 2017, was the school’s 18th president.
Here is the transcript of Brown’s resignation letter, addressed to Regent Chairperson Elaine Farris and read to the board Tuesday by Lisa Lang, KSU’s general counsel. The letter was dated July 15.
“Dear Regent Ferris,
I have decided to tender my resignation as president of Kentucky State University to you and to the Board of Regents. I have recently learned that I will be unable to complete the tenure of the third addendum of my present contract. It has been a pleasure to serve as the 18th president of the Commonwealth’s only publicly black university.
When I commenced my service as President, I was charged with making progress in several areas that needed improvement. After the completion of the 2017-2020 quadrennial report, it became clear that great strides forward have been made. I am most proud of our institutional achievement in student enrollment, significant growth in student retention, doubling the graduation rate and the recognizable brand identity of the green and gold Thorobreds.
Additionally, Kentucky State University has built and renovated existing facilities in order to improve the overall appearance and use of the physical plant. The legislative approval for campus to build a new multi-purpose residence hall resolves a housing challenge that has been growing for many years.
It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the students, alumni, faculty, staff, board and stakeholders of Kentucky State University. I wish the Thorobred family continued progress onward, upward and forward.
Sincerely,
M. Christopher Brown II, Ph.D. 18th president.”
Brown has not commented on the record since his resignation.
However, he has kept a mildly active Twitter account following his resignation.
In a potential nod toward the financial situation of the university, Brown tweeted the following:
" - Agency earns $1k monthly
- Expenses typically $750 monthly
- Crisis expenses go up to $1k monthly
- Agency keeps $20k in reserves
- Unexpected bills for $500 increase one month’s expenses $1500
- Is the agency broke or experiencing a cash flow issue?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.