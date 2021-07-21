072221.ChristopherBrown_ly.jpg

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II speaks at Kentucky State University's graduation ceremony in May. Brown resigned as president of Kentucky State Tuesday. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

Dr. M. Christopher Brown II resigned as president of Kentucky State University amid financial concerns during a special called meeting Tuesday of the KSU Board of Regents.

Brown’s resignation was effective immediately.

The board accepted Brown’s resignation and named Clara Ross Stamps, senior vice president for brand identity and university relations, as acting president. Stamps has also been the university’s official spokesperson.

Brown, who began his tenure at Kentucky State in 2017, was the school’s 18th president.

Here is the transcript of Brown’s resignation letter, addressed to Regent Chairperson Elaine Farris and read to the board Tuesday by Lisa Lang, KSU’s general counsel. The letter was dated July 15.

 “Dear Regent Ferris,

I have decided to tender my resignation as president of Kentucky State University to you and to the Board of Regents. I have recently learned that I will be unable to complete the tenure of the third addendum of my present contract. It has been a pleasure to serve as the 18th president of the Commonwealth’s only publicly black university.

When I commenced my service as President, I was charged with making progress in several areas that needed improvement. After the completion of the 2017-2020 quadrennial report, it became clear that great strides forward have been made. I am most proud of our institutional achievement in student enrollment, significant growth in student retention, doubling the graduation rate and the recognizable brand identity of the green and gold Thorobreds.

Additionally, Kentucky State University has built and renovated existing facilities in order to improve the overall appearance and use of the physical plant. The legislative approval for campus to build a new multi-purpose residence hall resolves a housing challenge that has been growing for many years.

It has been an honor and a pleasure to work with the students, alumni, faculty, staff, board and stakeholders of Kentucky State University. I wish the Thorobred family continued progress onward, upward and forward.

Sincerely,

M. Christopher Brown II, Ph.D. 18th president.”

Brown has not commented on the record since his resignation.

However, he has kept a mildly active Twitter account following his resignation. 

In a potential nod toward the financial situation of the university, Brown tweeted the following:

" - Agency earns $1k monthly

- Expenses typically $750 monthly

- Crisis expenses go up to $1k monthly

- Agency keeps $20k in reserves

- Unexpected bills for $500 increase one month’s expenses $1500

- Is the agency broke or experiencing a cash flow issue?

#JustWondering"

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription