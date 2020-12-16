When Megan Kinney first heard the idea, she knew it was a good one.
Kinney, a first-grade teacher at Peaks Mill, has started the Holiday Bedtime Stories, where guests read to her class online.
Kinney got the idea from Julia King, who has taught in the county and is currently teaching in Lexington. The pair collaborated on the program.
“I messaged her and asked if I could kind of steal that idea from her,” Kinney said. “She’s been a super influence in my first year of teaching and super helpful.”
Kinney is having stories read five times during the first three weeks of December while children are still in school.
“I’ve been asking guests to read their favorite holiday or winter story to my kiddos,” she said. “It’s really fun. The kids snuggle up in their beds, wearing their PJs. It’s a good time, and it’s time for us to bond outside the pressure of school hours.”
Readers so far have been Peaks Mill Principal Cassie House and Academic Dean Layne Allen and Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear.
“I have a lot of support from a lot of people, and I talked about it with some of my family, some of my friends, my mom and dad and my boyfriend,” Kinney said. “They’re the ones who said if you’re going to do this, why don’t you reach out to the first family?
“At first I was a little bit on the timid side because I know they’re super busy, but we have so much respect for the Beshears I figured it was worth a shot.”
It was, and Beshear’s reading included an unexpected guest.
“Mrs. Beshear was going to read two books to my class, and in between the two books we saw this figure walk past, and she said, ‘oh, look, it’s Gov. Beshear,’ and she started talking to him,” Kinney said.
“He stopped, and the kiddos waved to him through the camera. He had some kind words. He told them to work hard and just how proud of us he was. The kids were kind of starry-eyed because we’d been talking about the governor and first family all week.”
For the last two readings, Kinney is reaching out to student-athletes.
“I like getting them to see different role models,” Kinney said of her students. “These are people they look up to, like our principal and academic dean,” she said. “It’s so important for our kiddos. They think, ‘they care about me. They care enough to come and see me.’”
Kinney’s teaching career began during a pandemic, where she’s seen her students in person for one week.
“This is my first year teaching, and I’m really lucky to be at Peaks Mill,” she said. “They build such a warm community and family, the administration and teachers.
“With our first-graders being such a young group, they haven’t been exposed to that family environment as much as other students.”
But she’s working to make sure school is a positive experience for her students.
“Don’t let COVID hold you back,” Kinney said. “Even though it’s different, I still want my students to have as much of a fun first-grade experience as possible.”
