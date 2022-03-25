Adopting a pet can be fun, but it can come with a cost.

You may enjoy entertaining friends by throwing a Super Bowl party, but it isn’t cheap.

Those are just some of the things local middle school students learned at the Reality Check Thursday at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center.

At the event, hosted by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, seventh-grade students select an occupation that comes with a corresponding monthly income. The students then visit booths manned by business community volunteers to pay for items such as housing, transportation, utilities and insurance.

“Financially you have to find a way to pay for internet and transportation,” said Elkhorn Middle’s Addie Roark, “but that’s what you have to do when you grow up.”

That’s exactly what organizers and volunteers want students to learn.

“The key for us is just to educate students,” said Andrea Giusti, chief marketing officer with Expree Credit Union, the title sponsor of Reality Check.

Reality Check is an annual event, but it didn’t take place last year because of the pandemic.

Jennie Olmstead, with Dr. Black’s Eye Associates, was working the crystal ball booth with Mary Cardwell with Whitaker Bank.

At the booth, students spun a wheel that landed on one of four colors. The colors had corresponding situations. About 75% were unexpected expenses, such as car and home repairs, that students had to subtract from their budgets.

“We were talking when we got here,” Olmstead said. “She has a child who had a car accident, and both of my kids had accidents within a month’s time. We know about unexpected expenses. They’re not fun.”

The other colors were bonuses such as a tax return or a monetary birthday gift.

“A lot of the students say they don’t want to be a grownup,” Cardwell said. “They want to stay a kid. It’s a life lesson for them.”

Dale Adkins, a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at Elkhorn, thinks seventh grade is a good time to begin teaching students about budgets.

“They get a little taste of adult life,” he said. “They have housing, utilities, internet, insurance and taxes, and they have to get all of those before they can buy other things.”

And that’s if they have enough money left.

“I learned no matter how much money you have, it’s going to get cut in half,” Elkhorn student Karrinah Aguilar said. “I didn’t get to all the booths, and all my money was split in half.”

Tish Shade, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, has been in Frankfort for a year, and this was her first Reality Check.

“I think this is important for seventh graders,” she said. “They have a better idea of why their parents say no to some things. It’s a reality check for kids.”

And it’s one that will stay with them.

“This will be a memory for life,” Elkhorn’s Marcus Jordan said.

