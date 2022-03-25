Adopting a pet can be fun, but it can come with a cost.
You may enjoy entertaining friends by throwing a Super Bowl party, but it isn’t cheap.
Those are just some of the things local middle school students learned at the Reality Check Thursday at Kentucky State University’s Exum Center.
At the event, hosted by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, seventh-grade students select an occupation that comes with a corresponding monthly income. The students then visit booths manned by business community volunteers to pay for items such as housing, transportation, utilities and insurance.
“Financially you have to find a way to pay for internet and transportation,” said Elkhorn Middle’s Addie Roark, “but that’s what you have to do when you grow up.”
That’s exactly what organizers and volunteers want students to learn.
“The key for us is just to educate students,” said Andrea Giusti, chief marketing officer with Expree Credit Union, the title sponsor of Reality Check.
Reality Check is an annual event, but it didn’t take place last year because of the pandemic.
Jennie Olmstead, with Dr. Black’s Eye Associates, was working the crystal ball booth with Mary Cardwell with Whitaker Bank.
At the booth, students spun a wheel that landed on one of four colors. The colors had corresponding situations. About 75% were unexpected expenses, such as car and home repairs, that students had to subtract from their budgets.
“We were talking when we got here,” Olmstead said. “She has a child who had a car accident, and both of my kids had accidents within a month’s time. We know about unexpected expenses. They’re not fun.”
The other colors were bonuses such as a tax return or a monetary birthday gift.
“A lot of the students say they don’t want to be a grownup,” Cardwell said. “They want to stay a kid. It’s a life lesson for them.”
Dale Adkins, a seventh- and eighth-grade math teacher at Elkhorn, thinks seventh grade is a good time to begin teaching students about budgets.
“They get a little taste of adult life,” he said. “They have housing, utilities, internet, insurance and taxes, and they have to get all of those before they can buy other things.”
And that’s if they have enough money left.
“I learned no matter how much money you have, it’s going to get cut in half,” Elkhorn student Karrinah Aguilar said. “I didn’t get to all the booths, and all my money was split in half.”
Tish Shade, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, has been in Frankfort for a year, and this was her first Reality Check.
“I think this is important for seventh graders,” she said. “They have a better idea of why their parents say no to some things. It’s a reality check for kids.”
And it’s one that will stay with them.
“This will be a memory for life,” Elkhorn’s Marcus Jordan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.