Rebecca Ruth Candy Tours and Museum was honored with the 2021 State Journal Resilience Award at the 2022 Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast at The Foundry on Broadway Tuesday morning.
The award was presented to Rebecca Ruth owner Charles Booe and his daughter, Sarah, by State Journal Director of Advertising Meri Latek. This award recognizes a Chamber business that has served the community for at least 40 years. Rebecca Ruth was well qualified to receive this award as the business has been tickling the tastebuds of their customers for 103 years and counting. Rebecca Ruth is a 29-year Chamber of Commerce member business.
More than 80 business owners, political candidates and government officials were in attendance at the event, which was catered by Fork, Knife & Spoon Catering and sponsored by Community Trust Bank and the Frankfort Plant Board.
Cathy Lindsey, advertising and marketing director for FPB, introduced the speakers — Dr. Houston Barber, superintendent of Frankfort Independent Schools; Mark Kopp, superintendent of the Franklin County Schools; Dr. Kirk Pomper, director of land grant programs and dean and professor College of Agriculture, Community and the Sciences at Kentucky State University; Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells. Each provided comments on the strong growth and continued opportunities available in their respective areas for the citizens and future citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County.
Barber, who will be leaving in June to assume a new position with the Fayette County Public Schools, stressed that the progress of FIS will continue after his tenure ends because there is more than one leader in the district. He stated FIS will continue to grow and expand and he will be there as a dad to work on whatever is required in a new role. He also invited everyone to visit the renovated F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium and see what a great facility it is for the community. He even invited Franklin County Schools to hold its graduation there.
Kopp said in his five-year tenure that FCS has grown and thrived. He cited Impact Survey results which have show that while numbers statewide have dropped over the past two years, FCS has grown in every area. He specifically noted a 95% graduation rate, which is up 15%. FCS is now ranked 29th in the Commonwealth in teacher pay. The Franklin County Career and Technical Center provides industrial level certificates to more students than any other contiguous county, Kopp added. The county school system is starting a process to work towards providing a performing arts center and a community pool, two things that are greatly needed and Kopp asked for everyone's support to make this happen.
KSU’s Pomper praised the passage of HB 250, which allocates funding for the university from the state and was signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear last week.
Pomper also discussed the May 3 luncheon to be held at the KSU Research Farm, honoring the longest serving director of the Land Grant Programs. Keynote speakers will be Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and Secretary of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. He also mentioned the Third Thursday Events at the KSU Farm, which feature a different topic each month. July 21st will commemorate the 25th anniversary of this monthly event and will include a Farm Field Day. He invited everyone to attend.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson commented on the accomplishments of the city commission in 2021, including hiring of City Manager Laura Hagg; the activation of master plans for parks, downtown development, economic development initiatives, such as the parks and the Paddocks development on the west side near Interstate 64 and a strategic plan to tell Frankfort's story focusing on its diversity, accessibility, accountability, as well as a strategic communication plan using public relations to talk about the good things happening locally. He also mentioned a list of properties that will be made available for economic development, including abandoned properties and incentives to help local businesses attract employees. He further cited an Arts Master Plan and development of a business plan designed to encourage people to move here and stay; a parks master plan; a new YMCA and more housing options downtown, including Parcels B and C and additional apartments.
He wrapped up his comments with the passage of HB 242, which will allocate $3.5 million toward the pedestrian bridge on Broadway.
Wells concluded the program by stating the county has begun the budget process and announcing that the county will allocate $1 million towards a new pool, which is badly needed in the community. He stressed, as did the others, the need for cooperation between city and county officials to improve the quality of life for every citizen.
He specifically mentioned the plan to invest federal funds to provide broadband service in conjunction FPB, to every household in Franklin County; improving and replacing sewer service to Farmdale Water District as well as other water districts in the county; a proposed new facility to replace the 70-year-old garage for the Franklin County Road Department; and the approved initial phase for the Lakeview Park master plan, which will include a new amphitheater, which will expand opportunities for city and county events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.