There is no replacement for peace of mind and that is just the recipe that Mentors and Meals, an afterschool program for Elkhorn Middle School students, provides on a twice-weekly basis.
Launched in the spring of 2019, Mentors and Meals pairs middle-schoolers with mentors from the community, local high schools and Kentucky State University who tutor the students.
The focus of the 501(c)(3) program is to enhance academic achievement and offer students as many positive influences as possible.
“Students are also provided with a snack, warm meal and a safe place to learn and grow,” explained Christy Sapp, an Elkhorn Middle School science teacher and site coordinator for Mentors and Meals.
The group of volunteers and students meet from 4-5:30 p.m. each Monday and Wednesday at Capital City Christian Church.
Like most everything, the program was forced to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic and, as a result, the number of mentors has fallen off.
“Unlike previous years, this year we are struggling to find mentors for our students,” Sapp told The State Journal.
“In the past we worked very closely with KSU, who provided anywhere from 10-15 mentors for our program,” she stated, adding that her contact at the university has since changed positions and Sapp has been unable to get in touch with the new person yet.
While tutoring is one of the components, the mentoring aspect encourages students to keep coming back each week.
Anyone from the community, who can pass a background check, can become a mentor.
“Volunteers need to be able to work well with students of this age group,” she said.
The program specifically focuses on middle-schoolers because they experience more difficulty transitioning.
“So if we can catch them in middle school, they have a better chance of staying on grade level and acquiring good work habits,” Sapp remarked.
“Plus, when a Mentor and Meals participant transfers to high school they have the option of coming back and mentoring.”
