There is no replacement for peace of mind and that is just the recipe that Mentors and Meals, an afterschool program for Elkhorn Middle School students, provides on a twice-weekly basis.

Launched in the spring of 2019, Mentors and Meals pairs middle-schoolers with mentors from the community, local high schools and Kentucky State University who tutor the students.

102319_mealsandmentors02_MH.jpg

KSU student Keiona Redding, right, looks at sixth-grader Emilee Rucker's, left, math worksheet during Meals and Mentors in this 2019 State Journal file photo.
102319_mealsandmentors04_MH.jpg

KSU senior Blake Scott, left, and EMS sixth-grader Layla Rudder, right, work on Rudder's homework during Meals and Mentors at Capital City Christian Church in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription