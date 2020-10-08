Kyle Reed, of Frankfort, is one of three students from the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics at Morehead State to be named a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Reed, a senior, has an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring. Approximately 16,000 nationwide are in the semifinal competition. 

The Craft Academy is a dual-credit residential high school for academically exceptional Kentucky students.

Reed is the son of Natalie Lile and David Reed.

