Registration continues for the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s Black Achievers Virtual Program, which is open to students in grades 6-12 and starts on Saturday.
Founded in 1985, Black Achievers continues to support youth in academics, career exploration and planning, mentoring and post-secondary support. Participants develop relationships, build character and interact with professionals who serve as role models to inspire them to pursue their dreams.
YMCA Achievers is a nationally known college and career readiness program aimed to support student's higher education and career goals.
The YMCA of Central Kentucky Black Achievers program serves students through dedicated volunteers, educational institutions, corporate sponsors, and community partners who support the program through time, talents and treasures.
The Black Achievers program meets virtually on the second and fourth Saturday of the month and provides a variety of opportunities:
• Workshops on SAT/ACT preparation
• Study skills/time management
• Interviewing techniques
• Financial Literacy
• Virtual field trips and team-building
• Virtual college tours
“Black Achievers has played such a critical role in the lives of our young people of color for 35 years,” said Jessica Berry, vice president of mission advancement for the YMCA of Central Kentucky. “Black Achievers instills students with confidence and provides valuable resources that help them cultivate their talents, discover untapped potential and focus their passions to help make their personal, academic and professional dreams a reality.”
To register for the upcoming Black Achievers Virtual Program, visit https://www.ymcacky.org/achievers-program-registration.
For more information on the program, please email blackachievers@ymcacky.org. The YMCA of Central Kentucky offers financial assistance to families who qualify.
