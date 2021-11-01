Of the seven public elementary schools in Franklin County, three are among the worst performing in the state.
The 2021 rankings, which were released by U.S. News and World Report last month and based on 2018-19 state-required testing data from the U.S. Department of Education, classified Elkhorn Elementary, Bridgeport and Hearn in the bottom tier.
The methodology for the ratings focus on math and reading proficiency and performance and uses statistics that predate the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on test-taking, according to the online magazine.
Of the nearly 700 state schools included those three schools were listed between 511th-681st.
Elkhorn Elementary performed the worst among local schools with a reading proficiency score ranking of 618th and a math proficiency rating of 627th. Students’ reading and math performance was classified as “well below expectations.”
Bridgeport’s reading proficiency rating is slightly higher at 596th and its math proficiency ranking is 514th. Both reading and math performance at the school were listed as “well below expectations.”
Students at Hearn ranked 496th (tie) in reading proficiency and 467th in math proficiency. Reading and math performance was rated as “somewhat below expectations.”
Westridge earned the ranking of 439th in the state by tying Hearn in reading proficiency at 496th and being 282nd in math proficiency. The school met expectations in math performance, but was “well below expectations” in reading performance.
Coming in 384th is Second Street School, which was 469th in reading proficiency and 333rd in math proficiency. The only elementary school in the Frankfort Independent Schools district was listed as “somewhat below expectations” in reading performance and “meets expectations” in math performance.
Peaks Mill placed 209th and met expectations in reading performance and was “well above expectations” in math performance. The Patriots were 353rd in reading proficiency and 98th for math proficiency.
Collins Lane had the highest ranking among county elementary schools at 206th. The school met expectations in reading performance with a 266th proficiency ranking and was “somewhat above expectations” in math performance with a 183rd proficiency rating.
The Early Learning Village was not included in the rankings as it only serves pre-K and kindergarten students.
