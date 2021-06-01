The Rotary Club of Frankfort's Youth Fund presented scholarships to Frankfort High School students during the school's recent awards assembly.

Youth Fund Chairman Bill Scott honors Katelyn Judd and Ben Curry. Rotarian Cathy Lindsey, representing the Frankfort Plant Board, honors Leah Rome. FPB helps fund the Rotary scholarships.


 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription