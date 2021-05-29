Western Hills High School Principal Greg Roush is retiring, but he isn’t quite ready to stay on the sidelines.
“I’m still young,” Roush said. ”I’m 52. I kind of had a goal of 55, but you get to the point you know it’s your turn to pass off the baton.
“I’m excited about what’s next. I’m kind of hoping after 90 days to look at interim positions or consulting. I’ll keep working, but I’m not sure where yet.”
Roush, who has worked 28 years in education, will be the WHHS principal until the end of June, and Anne DeMott, who has been named his replacement, begins her new position on July 1.
“I thought about retiring after I got my 27 years in, but I didn’t want to leave the school in the middle of a pandemic,” Roush said, “and I rolled into a new year.”
Roush remembers the date March 16, 2020, when he found out the district was closing schools for a couple of weeks because of the coronavirus.
“I was thinking it would be something like snow days,” he said. “I told our students to take their Chromebooks home just in case, but I had no fathomable idea that we would be out for almost a year.”
Roush, a 1987 graduate of Franklin County High, began his career at Frankfort Independent Schools as a middle school math teacher. He also worked in the Eminence and Shelby County districts before going to work for Franklin County Schools.
Roush served as interim principal at the Academy, assistant principal at Bondurant Middle, principal at Westridge Elementary, the middle school director for FCS, a guidance counselor at Western Hills and the last six years as the principal of WHHS.
When asked what he’ll miss about his job, Roush didn’t hesitate.
“The kids, hands down,” he said. “There was a student who came in to see me when he heard I was retiring, and that meant so much. You hope you reach some kids.
“This senior class was my first kindergarten class at Westridge. It’s special that this group that started with me is my last class. I didn’t plan it that way. It just kind of happened.”
During his tenure in education, Roush also coached football at Frankfort, Eminence, Shelby County and Western Hills, baseball at FHS and middle school girls and boys basketball at Eminence.
Roush earned three degrees from Eastern Kentucky University, his undergraduate degree in middle school math, a master’s degree in counseling and an instructional leadership degree.
He also has a superintendent’s certificate from the University of Louisville.
“I never ventured in that direction,” Roush said.
Roush went into the military out of high school, joining the reserves, and he spent 21 years in the reserves before retiring in 2008 with the rank of major.
Roush and his wife, Kim, have two sons. Seth is a teacher at Elkhorn Middle, and Nick is entering the physical therapy program at Bellarmine.
“They’re the product of Collins Lane, Bondurant and Western Hills,” Roush said of his sons. “I’m proud of what this district has done for them, and if I had it to do all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing.”
With his retirement a month away, Roush is focusing on the future.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s a little bittersweet because this is all I’ve done, it’s all I’ve ever known, but I’m still young, and I’m looking forward to the next chapter.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.